It's back. The "Glow in the Cro" hot air balloon event returns to Carencro's Pelican Park this Labor Day weekend, September 2-3, 2022.

The event will feature a fleet of hot air balloons with morning flights available at sunrise and evening glows at sunset.

The weekend will include live music on both days, a tethered balloon ride area, Cajun carnival rides, a petting zoo, and an arts and crafts area.

Gates will open on Friday, September 2 at 4:00 pm and on Saturday, September 3 the festivities begin at 10:00 am.

Admission to the 2022 Glow in the Cro will be $10 per person ages 13 and up. Kids 12 and under are free, however, they must be accompanied by an adult.

Below is the complete 2022 Glow in the Cro festival schedule:

Friday, September 2, 2022

4:00 pm - Gates open

5:00 pm - Carnival rides open

6:30 pm - 7:30 pm - Entertainment - Ashton Dupré

7:00 pm - Tethered rides available (weather permitting)

7:30 pm - "Glow in the Cro" balloon lighting

8:30 pm - 10:00 pm - Entertainment - Jamie Bergeron & The Kickin' Cajuns

Saturday, September 3, 2022

6:30 pm - Hot air balloon flights (reserved rides only)

10:00 am - Gates open

11:00 am - Arts and Crafts market and carnival rides open

4:00 pm - 5:30 pm - Entertainment - Michael Scott Boudreaux

6:00 pm - 7:30 pm - Entertainment - Gregg Martinez and the Delta Kings

7:00 pm - Tethered rides available (weather permitting)

7:30 pm - "Glow in the Cro" balloon lighting

8:30 pm - 10:00 pm - Entertainment - Dustin Sonnier

Sunday, September 4, 2022

6:30 pm - Hot air balloon flights (reserved rides only)

8:30 am - "Glow in the Cro" 2022 officially ends

***Balloons will only be available during morning flights and evening tethered rides and the Glow event. Balloons will fly or participate in the Glow event only if the weather allows and the wind is less than 8 mph.

For more information regarding the 2022 Glow in the Cro, visit CroGlow.com or follow them on Facebook.