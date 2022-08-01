The Mercredi Show 2022 Fall Season Schedule Announced

The Mercredi Show, which is a free concert series at Pelican Park in Carencro, returns for its Fall 2022 Season.

Every Wednesday during a seven-week stretch this fall, you'll be able to enjoy great live music from a variety of local and regional artists.

Get our free mobile app

As far as the lineup, you will see in the list below, that it's quite a nice mix of Cajun, Zydeco, Country, and Variety music.

Sept 14 - Chris Breaux & Six String Rodeo

Sept 21 - Horace Trahan & The Ossun Express

Sept 28 - Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition

Oct 5 - Darrel Gros & The High Rollin Band

Oct 12 - Junior Dugas

Oct 19 - Kevin Naquin & The Ossun Playboys

Oct 26 - Jamie Bergeron & The Kickin' Cajuns

The Mercredi Show, Facebook The Mercredi Show, Facebook loading...

Get your dancing shoes ready and head out to Pelican Park for a grand time. The shows run from 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm each night.

No ice chests or pets, please. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at each show. But do bring your lawn chairs or blankets and get ready to listen to some great local music on the hill.

The Mercredi Show series is presented by the Parks and Recreation Commission of Carencro.