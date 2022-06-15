I would guess that there are only a handful of multi-million dollar homes in the Youngsville area, but we like to highlight them when we find them.

Why? Well, a man can dream, can't he?

This $3,250,000 listing popped up on my Facebook feed today, and I had to share it.

The property was once part of Fairview Plantation, and it sits just south of the Woodlawn Bridge on Highway 82 in Vermilion Parish, right on the Vermilion River.

Over 87 acres makes it the perfect location for a family to split the property to remain close to each other but still be far enough apart for privacy. The property would also be great for development, with nearly 3000' of riverfront.

The property features a 3,600 sq ft main house and a detached 1000 sq ft cottage.

The location of the property puts it just minutes from Abbeville, Maurice, and Youngsville.

Over the years, the property has been cultivated to be a natural haven for wildlife and family adventures. Over 35 acres of the property is wooded with over a mile of established trails to explore. You'll find bridges, meadows, garden plots, fruit tree orchards, a stocked pond, two green ponds, and a boat launch in a side canal that allows you to access the Vermilion River.

The property has the main house and the cottage, a farm shop, and a craft shop.

Wait until you see these pictures, especially the shots of the wildlife!

