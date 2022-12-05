3 Reasons LCA Versus STM will be an Electric State Championship Game

This upcoming Friday there will be a battle of all battles in New Orleans. St. Thomas More is set to face Lafayette Christian Academy in the Dome to see who will be crowned champion of 4A Division II Select.

Here are 3 reasons why this game is must watch tv.

1. JuJuan Johnson Is HIMMY NEUTRON(He's the man)

Against Teurlings JuJuan Johnson took it to another level. He was absolutely unstoppable. He threw for 466 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 1 interception; however, he wasn't finished as he ran for 176 yards and 3 touchdowns. The way he throws the ball so effortlessly is just phenomenal and then to have the ability as well to take it to the house anytime he wants with his legs is special. This guy is the real deal and if there is any reason to watch STM versus LCA it is for JuJuan Johnson.

2. It Is A Rematch From Earlier In The Season

STM and LCA played earlier in the season and it was one of the best games of the year. STM won 41 to 34. The game was STM's early on; however, once LCA made adjustments they started to roll. And they were scoring up to the last minute but it was too late and STM won. This game Friday I feel will be different. If we learned anything from the game against Teurlings it's that LCA is a different team from the regular season. And it will be very interesting to see how STM schemes up their defense for Johnson. The cerebral matchup between the coaches is another reason why this is a must-watch game.

3. Can Sam Altmann Lead STM To A Championship

The final reason has to be can Sam Altmann lead STM to the promised land. The junior has experience in big games but this is the biggest game. Against E.D. White he was great. He went 17-20 for 244 yards 1 touchdown and 1 interception. He did the things that STM needed him to do. Now the question is can he handle the pressure and get STM the win? And that question is the final reason why you must check this game out.

The time for talk ends Friday as STM takes on LCA in the Dome at 12 pm.