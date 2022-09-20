40 Students on Board Alabama School Bus When Driver was Allegedly Under the Influence

A school bus driver in Alabama has reportedly been arrested on multiple counts of reckless endangerment after an investigation led officials to believe that she was driving under the influence. Video shows the driver swerving on and off of the roadway while 40 students were on board.

Reports say that Franklin County deputies received a call last Friday morning regarding a school bus driver. The Alabama bus driver was allegedly driving erratically, so deputies responded to the call.

But before they could track down the school bus, a concerned mother reportedly saw the bus swerving and pulled in front of it in order to force it to stop. The mother was under the belief that the driver must have been having a medical emergency, per reports.

The mother, who was taking her own children to school, boarded the bus and found that the 58-year-old driver's speech was slurred. The children on board the bus were reportedly terrified.

Once deputies arrived, they administered a field sobriety test to the driver. She failed.

The driver of the school bus was then arrested and charged with DUI and 40 counts of reckless endangerment.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.

