5 Best Places to Get a Snowball in Lafayette

I know that the temperature is going down into the ’20s but in my opinion, it is never too early to start planning for the summer, right?

So to get us all in the hot weather mindset I asked where was the best place to get a snowball from in Lafayette… and you guys and gals did not disappoint.

Overwhelmingly the number one place to get a GREAT snowball in Lafayette was:

Cajun Sno

Located at 4303 Johnston Street this little white building has become a family favorite on hot summer evenings.

There were several other places that were listed that have amazing snowballs as well. Here are a few of them:

Crawfish Boss

Located at 6830 Ambassador Caffery Parkway. If you are looking for a unique spin on a snowball then this is the place to go. The first time they handed me the Loaded Cheesecake Snowball I knew that this was my new favorite place.

Candee Land Sneaux Ball Stand

Located at 1122 St. Mary Street in Scott. This snowball not only offers a sweet treat but also has a delicious menu to choose from.

Shortline Caboose

Located at 3841 Verot School Road is home to the most unique little drive-thru snowball location. This is right down the road from our house so we end up going here sometimes more than I would like to admit.

Murph’s Old Tyme Snowball Stand

Located at 218 W. St. Mary Blvd. What could possibly be better than going to get a Shrimp Poboy and a snowball right? This place is always crowded and provides a delicious and tasty treat.

It never fails that when I ask these kinds of questions on social media someone always puts down a place that is in New Orleans. I am okay with it because honestly, New Orleans is so close to Lafayette it kind of makes sense. So if you are looking for a road trip or happen to find yourself in New Orleans this summer then you may want to venture out to try out these classic snowball places.

Casey’s

Located at 4608 W. Esplanade Ave in Metairie, La is my all-time favorite snowball place. Quite honestly I use to go there with my parents when I was little so it has a lot of good memories attached to it. I am sure the snowballs really are delicious but it is probably more a feeling for me than anything else.

Sunny’s

Located at 3437 Flordia Ave in Kenner, La. I have never been to this establishment before but I have it on good authority that these snowballs will not disappoint.

Hansen’s Sno-Bliz

Located at 4801 Tchoupitoulas St in New Orleans. This one was a favorite place to go when I was in college and I promise it won’t disappoint.

