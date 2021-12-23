6 Must-Haves for *Some Assembly Required

Okay, I am going out on a limb to believe that you’ve actually finished all of your holiday shopping. I certainly hope that is the case. I know you’ve made sure that your letter and the letters of the little ones in your life have made their way to the North Pole too. That’s all well and good but there are still a few more items you’re going to want to have before your kids come racing into the living room to see what Santa has left behind.

After Merry Christmas I think the most often used phrases of Christmas morning involve references to “some assembly required” and “batteries not included”. Unfortunately, both of those phrases can really derail your holiday enjoyment.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

As a veteran elf assistant, translation = Dad, I know a thing or two about how batteries need to be installed and what is necessary for some assembly required. Trust me, it is really hard to make Barbie’s Dream House a reality with a five-year-old attempting to play with it while you’re still building it.

To ease the pain of the bleary-eyed toy builders on Christmas Morning I’d like to offer these suggestions as must-have items for your family’s junk drawer. Sure, these items will come in handy on Christmas but you will find a use for them several times throughout the other days of the year as well.