6 Vehicles Recovered After Arrest of Lafayette Man

A Lafayette man has been arrested on felony theft charges as local authorities say multiple victims, including insurance companies, have been out several thousand dollars.

photo from Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office photo from Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

37-year-old Hart Elsamarayi now sits in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and sheriff's deputies say additional charges are expected in the case. According to a press release from the LPSO, Elsamarayi was paid several thousands dollars for vehicle parts and repairs that were never completed. Investigators say individuals and insurance companies were affected.

Deputies say they recovered and returned six vehicles to their owners.

Elsamarayi was arrested Friday after a search warrant was executed at a business in the 100 block of Southpark Drive.

Armed Robberies Across Acadiana in 2022 Of the crimes that have headlined 2022, armed robberies have been among the most prevalent.

Armed robberies - as they become more prevalent in a community - steal peace from the citizens who live there. These crimes may start out as a thief trying to steal from the victim but many times that thief turns into a murderer when that weapon is actually used.

Let's take a look at headline-catching cases involving armed robbery in 2022.