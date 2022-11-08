6 Vehicles Recovered After Arrest of Lafayette Man
A Lafayette man has been arrested on felony theft charges as local authorities say multiple victims, including insurance companies, have been out several thousand dollars.
37-year-old Hart Elsamarayi now sits in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and sheriff's deputies say additional charges are expected in the case. According to a press release from the LPSO, Elsamarayi was paid several thousands dollars for vehicle parts and repairs that were never completed. Investigators say individuals and insurance companies were affected.
Deputies say they recovered and returned six vehicles to their owners.
Elsamarayi was arrested Friday after a search warrant was executed at a business in the 100 block of Southpark Drive.
