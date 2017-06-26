In just over a month, seven children from our state have gone missing, and are still missing according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

I can only imagine the families of these children want nothing more than to have them back home. That's the reason I'm writing this post. In hopes that just maybe someone has seen one of these kids, and we can help to get them back home to their families.

Please look at these pictures, and details of these children. If you've seen any of them, or have any information on their whereabouts, please don't hesitate to call 911 or you can call the National Center at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).