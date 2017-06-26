5 Children From Louisiana Have Gone Missing Since May 1st
In just over a month, seven children from our state have gone missing, and are still missing according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
I can only imagine the families of these children want nothing more than to have them back home. That's the reason I'm writing this post. In hopes that just maybe someone has seen one of these kids, and we can help to get them back home to their families.
Please look at these pictures, and details of these children. If you've seen any of them, or have any information on their whereabouts, please don't hesitate to call 911 or you can call the National Center at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).
Halley Powell - New Orleans
Halley is a 15 year old white female with brown hair, and brown eyes. She is 5'4, and weighs 243 lbs. She has been missing since May 25. She may be wearing glasses. Her nose is pierced.
Brandt Bennett - Gray
Brandt is a 13 year old black male with black hair, and brown eyes. He is 5'4, and weighs 120 lbs. He has been missing since June 2nd from Gray, La.
Symone Hamilton - Baton Rouge
Symone is a 15 year old biracial (black and white) female with black hair, and brown eyes. She is 5'4, and weighs 180 lbs. She was last seen June 3rd in Baton Rouge.
Christina Harrellson - Walker
Christina is a 15 year old white female with brown hair, and brown eyes. She is 5'0, and weighs 150 lbs. She was last seen on May 24th. She's missing from Walker, La.
Joshua James - Denham Springs
Joshua is a 15 year old white male with brown hair, and brown eyes. He is 5'5, and weighs 107 lbs. He was last seen June 5th in Denham Springs, La.