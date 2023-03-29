The Chief of the Ville Platte Police Department confirmed to our news partners at KATC that one of the officers was arrested on domestic abuse charges.

Officials with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office report that 39-year-old Christopher Remi Simien was arrested for the following charges:

Battery of a dating partner including child endangerment

Battery of a dating partner including strangulation

Battery of a dating partner, simple assault

Opelousas officers arrested Simien who once worked for their department.

The Chief of the Ville Platte Police Department says they are looking into the situation. He says they are investigating this situation with their officer. While they are looking into the details, Simien is on leave.

