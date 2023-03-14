JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Officials with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office said in a press release they arrested a man recently on domestic violence charges when the man was already out on bond for domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Investigators say 29-year-old Michael Ray Joubert II was arrested at a truck stop in Roanoke Sunday after police say he allegedly pushed his girlfriend to the ground and pulled her hair.

A child was with Joubert and the girlfriend.

Deputies say they found injuries under the woman's right eye. Deputies also saw other injuries on her face along with scratches on her arm.

All of this happened after the man recently made bail on a case stemming from January 8 for domestic abuse battery with child endangerment. It's the eleventh arrest for the man.

He previously has been charged with possession of firearms by a felon, domestic abuse, and drug charges.

How We Can Help Stop the Tragedy of Domestic Violence in Acadiana