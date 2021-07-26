A woman, who State Fire Marshal's Office officials say was set on fire, has died because of her injuries. The woman died Sunday, July 25.

According to St. Mary Parish Sheriff's deputies, 49-year-old Derwin Hamilton admitted to them that he set his girlfriend and his great-nephew on fire after the woman told him she was leaving him. The 5-year-old boy, Joshua Hamilton, was pronounced dead at an area hospital. The woman was listed in critical condition, but State Fire Marshal's Office spokeswoman Ashley Rodrigue says that the woman died yesterday.

It was around 8 o'clock on Tuesday, July 13 that firefighters, who showed up to fight a fire, found the two victims. That is also when they encountered Hamilton who was standing outside of the mobile home with slight injuries.

As the woman was being taken away by emergency officials, she told deputies about the terrifying incident. She told them the two were arguing. The boyfriend was mad at her because she said she was leaving. She said that's when Hamilton threw a liquid on her and the boy and then set them on fire.

Hamilton was originally charged with one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Second Degree Murder, but now he will face two murder charges.

State Fire Marshal Butch Browning had this to say on the day their investigation began,

The ultimate danger is when fire is used to commit a crime. Our prayers go out to victims' families while we pursue justice on their behalf.

This fire happened at a home in the 400 block of Prairie Road North. That address is in Centerville near the Franklin area.

How We Can Help Stop the Tragedy of Domestic Violence in Acadiana

Teach Yourself Tips to Prevent Tragedy Involving Kids & Car

Louisiana is 2021's Worst State For Working Moms

Ten Tips To Reach Your Goals