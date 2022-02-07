Louisiana State Trooper Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge

There are very few details about what happened, but Louisiana State Police has announced the arrest of one of their own on charges related to a domestic violence incident.

State Police Lieutenant Melissa Matey says that 28-year-old Garrett Yetman of Baton Rouge was arrested at around 1 o'clock Saturday morning, February 5 on the following charges:

Domestic Abuse-Battery by Strangulation

Simple Assault

According to Matey, supervisors with Troop A in Baton Rouge met with police department officers from the Gonzales Police Department in the 2100 block of Veterans Boulevard about an assault against a female.

After being booked into the Ascensio Parish jail, Matey says that Yetman was immediately suspended. As soon as that happened, she added that all his law enforcement property was confiscated while the investigation into what happened continued.

Yetman has been employed as a trooper since 2019, and Matey says he was a patrol officer in Troop A in the Baton Rouge region.

