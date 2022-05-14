Louisiana State Police officials confirm a 64-year-old Abbeville man died Saturday after his tractor was rear-ended on Louisiana Highway 167 near Louisiana Highway 696.

A sad turn of events yesterday afternoon led to the death of Alivin J. Minnick Jr. of Abbeville as the man was simply heading northbound on Louisiana Highway 167.

Louisiana State Police Troop I Headquarters in Lafayette Facebook Photo loading...

Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says that as Minnick was driving his tractor was hit by a 2007 GMC Sierra 3500 pickup truck driven by 48-Olan Mouton who was right behind him.

As the John Deer tractor was hit from behind, Minnick was thrown from the tractor, and he ended up being pronounced dead at the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner's Office. Minnick was not using a seat belt, but Mouton was buckled up.

Louisiana State Police Cruiser Photo from Facebook loading...

According to Gossen, Mouton did have to be taken to the hospital as he was suffering from moderate injuries even though he was wearing a seat belt.

As is standard in any fatal crash, routine toxicology tests will be run on both Minnick and Mouton.

Louisiana State Police Vehicles at Command Center Facebook Photo loading...

Trooper Gossen says charges will be forthcoming in connection with this case, and this information is only from their preliminary investigation. They will continue looking into all of the circumstances surrounding this afternoon's crash.

To date, there have been twelve fatal crashes in the Troop I area this year that has resulted in fourteen deaths.

Trooper Gossen reminds every driver about the following:

Never drive while impaired

Never allow yourself to be distracted by driving

Allows buck your seat belt

Never take your eyes off the road as crashes can happen in a fraction of a second

5 Worst Lafayette Intersections