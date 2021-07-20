The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles, or Office of Motor Vehicles, as it is now called, has announced the expansion of hours of operation of some more Acadiana-area field offices.

Most of the field offices for the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles had been closed due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus. As a precaution, the offices that were reopened were done so on an appointment-only basis.

KATC TV3 is reporting that the Abbeville, New Iberia, and Morgan City field offices have expanded their hours of operation: now open from 8am until 4pm, by appointment.

According to the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicle's website, ALL of the field offices are closed for walk-ins, but most will allow you to make an appointment.

Most OMV-related transactions can take place online at the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles online portal, expresslane.org.

If you must appear in person to complete your transaction, click on the "Location" tab on the website and find your nearest field office. Then click the "Click here to schedule an appointment" link, and they will get you set up!

If you want to avoid the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles' field offices, you can visit one of the many Public Tag Agent and Auto Title Companies around Acadiana. These facilities are mere agents of the state, and there will be an additional fee charged for their services. Those offices are listed on the same page as the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles field offices.

