Abbeville Police: Man Shot Woman During Fight

A woman is recovering from a neck wound after police say a man shot her during an argument at an Abbeville apartment.

That shooting happened Sunday morning just after midnight at the Country Village Apartments on Coulee Kinney Street.

According to Abbeville Police Lieutenant Jonathan Touchet, officers found the victim outside the apartment when they responded to calls of a shooting. Touchet says the victim told the officers that Demontrevon Chavis pulled a gun and shot her during their fight. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and is now doing well.

Demontrevon Chavis (Abbeville Police Department)

Police later arrested Chavis without incident after he walked out of the apartment. According to Touchet, officers found the handgun used in the shooting and discovered that it was stolen.

Chavis is facing attempted second-degree murder and illegal possession of a stolen firearm charges.

His bond is set at $155,000.

