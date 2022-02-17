Abbeville’s ‘Sounds on the Square’ Back for 2022

It seems that many municipalities are jumping on the weekly music series bandwagon, and we couldn't be happier.

From the original Downtown Alive in Lafayette to the Mecredi Show in Carencro and Rhythms on the River at River Ranch, there are some great music events all around Acadiana.

"Sounds on the Square", the City of Abbeville's own weekly music series, is set under the beautiful oaks in Magdalen Square in the Downtown area. It's back for Spring of 2022, beginning on St. Patrick's Day.

The individual installments on the series begin at 5:30 every Thursday evening beginning March 17, 2022 and run through April 7, 2022.

MARCH 17, 2022 - VERMILLIONAIRES

Opening night for the Spring Session of "Sounds on the Square", March 17, will feature the Vermillionaires.

MARCH 24, 2022 - THE BEAU YOUNG BAND

On March 24th, The Beau Young Band will be performing.

MARCH 31, 2022 - BLAKE MILLER AND THE OLD FASHIONED ACES

Blake Miller and the Old Fashioned Aces will be playing on March 31st, and will be joined by the LeBlanc Elementary Fiddlers.

APRIL 7, 2022 - POISSON ROUGE

On April 7, to round out the series, Poisson Rouge featuring Bayou Tigre Stepper will be playing in Magdalen Square.

"Sounds on the Square" is a free event. There are some benches at Magdalen Square, but it is suggested you bring your own lawn chairs. Refreshments will be sold by the Allume' Society, an organization aiming to improve Abbeville.

Allumé Society-Friends of Historic Downtown Abbeville is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in the community through the restoration and revitalization of downtown Abbeville. - Allume' Society, Facebook

