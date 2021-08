Acadiana Athletes in Tokyo Olympics — Competition Schedule and How to Watch

There are a total of four athletes either from Acadiana or who live in the area that are competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Those athletes include pole vaulters Armand "Mondo" Duplantis from Lafayette (competing for Sweden) and Morgann Leleux Romero of New Iberia along with trampolinists Nicole Ashinger and Aliaksei Shostak, both Lafayette residents.

When are each of these athletes competing?

Below is the schedule for each Acadiana athlete's respective competition, including qualifying rounds and finals.

Men's Pole Vault Qualification - Saturday, July 31, 9:40 am in Toyko (7:40 pm, Friday, July 30 in Louisiana)

Men's Pole Vault Final - Tuesday, August 3, 7:20 pm in Tokyo (5:20 am, Tuesday, August 3 in Louisiana)

Women's Pole Vault Qualification - Monday, August 2, 7:20 pm in Tokyo (5:20 am, Monday, August 2 in Louisiana)

Women's Pole Vault Final - Thursday, August 5, 7:20 pm in Tokyo (5:20 am, Thursday, August 5 in Louisiana)

Women's Trampoline Gymnastics Qualification - Friday, July 30, 1:00 pm in Tokyo (11:00 pm, Thursday, July 29 in Louisiana)

Women's Trampoline Gymnastics Final - Friday, July 30, 2:50 pm in Tokyo (12:50 am, Friday, July 30 in Louisiana)

Men's Trampoline Gymnastics Qualification - Saturday, July 31, 1:00 pm in Tokyo (11:00 pm, Friday, July 30 in Louisiana)

Men's Trampoline Gymnastics Finals - Saturday, July 31, 2:50 pm in Tokyo (12:50 am, Saturday, July 31 in Louisiana)

What is the TV schedule for each of these events?

Tokyo operates on Japan Standard Time and they're 14 hours ahead of us here on Central Standard Time. NBC broadcasts the major events in primetime on tape delay while also broadcasting some late-night and early-morning live coverage.

Here is the schedule that we could find for the four events involving our Acadiana athletes.

Women's Trampoline Final - 1:00 am - 3:00 am, Friday, July 30 - CNBC

Men's Trampoline Final - 1:00 am - 3:00 am, Saturday, July 31 - CNBC

Men's Pole Vault Qualification - 7:00 pm, Friday, July 30 - NBC and USA Network

Women's Pole Vault Qualification - 5:00 am, Monday, August 2 - Peacock (stream)

Men's Pole Vault Finals - 7:00 pm, Tuesday, August 3 - NBC

Women's Pole Vault Finals - 5:00 am, Thursday, August 5 - Peacock (stream)