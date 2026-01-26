Highlights

Maurice leads Louisiana with 6.74% annual growth, followed by Carencro at 6.38%

Seven of Louisiana’s top 10 fastest-growing cities are in or near Lafayette Parish

New Orleans lost over 31,000 residents while Shreveport declined by more than 15,000

Only 26% of Louisiana cities are growing while 74% see population decline

Lafayette suburbs are booming while the state’s biggest cities shrink

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Shreveport are losing thousands of people. Meanwhile, the Lafayette metro area is growing fast.

Five of Louisiana’s 10 fastest-growing cities are in or around Lafayette Parish, according to new data from World Population Review. Maurice (Vermilion Parish) leads the state at 6.74% annual growth. The city grew from 2,185 residents in 2020 to 3,514 in 2026—a 61% jump in six years.

Carencro ranks second statewide with 6.38% annual growth, going from 9,372 to 14,638 residents. Youngsville (#5), Scott (#6), and Broussard (#8) fill out the rest of Acadiana’s top-10 dominance.

What Acadiana Families Need to Know

Lafayette’s growth looks very different from what’s happening in Louisiana’s big cities. New Orleans lost more than 31,000 residents between 2020 and 2026, dropping 1.45% each year. Shreveport went from 186,796 to 171,469 residents—a loss of over 15,000 people. Baton Rouge dropped by more than 8,000 residents.

The numbers tell the story: Of 154 Louisiana cities with populations over 1,000, only 40 are growing. That’s 26%. The other 114 cities are losing people.

Real estate development, new schools, and commercial growth in Maurice, Carencro, and Youngsville show this boom in action. These towns offer cheaper housing than Lafayette while keeping you close to the hub city’s jobs, healthcare, and culture.

Timeline and Growth Patterns

The 2020-2026 numbers show clear winners and losers across Louisiana. North Louisiana cities like Monroe, Alexandria, and most Shreveport-area towns lost population. Southwest Louisiana is still recovering from Hurricanes Laura and Delta—Lake Charles dropped 1.16% each year.

Coastal towns like Houma and Morgan City also lost people, probably because of repeated hurricane threats and struggles in the oil and gas business.

Hammond in Tangipahoa Parish did well, growing 3.82% annually. North Baton Rouge suburbs like Zachary and Central grew too, though not as much as Acadiana cities.

What Happens Next for Lafayette Area Communities

Acadiana’s growth creates opportunities and problems. School districts in Maurice, Carencro, and Youngsville need more classrooms and teachers for all the new kids. Roads, water systems, and public services have to expand for thousands of new residents.

Local governments need to figure out how to grow without losing the quality of life and Cajun culture that brought people here in the first place. More stores, restaurants, and housing developments are coming to these high-growth towns.

Lafayette grew at just 0.17% annually, which means the metro area is expanding through suburban growth, not because people are leaving the region. Lafayette stays the economic and cultural center while the surrounding towns handle the residential boom.

The numbers back up what Acadiana residents already see: this region offers something Louisiana’s big cities don’t—good jobs, strong culture, and quality of life at a price people can afford.