The defending Class 5A state champion Acadiana High Wreckin' Rams wanted to test themselves as much as possible to start the 2021 regular season.

After holding on to defeat perennial state title contender Notre Dame 7-0 in the Kiwanis Club Jamboree, the Wreckin' Rams began the season knowing they would have to take on three teams who each won their respective Class/Division titles last season. AHS was successful in Week 1 as they narrowly won at Bill Dotson Stadium against defending Class 4A state champion Carencro High by the score of 9-7. But, last week, the veer machine failed to get on the scoreboard as they were shut out 20-0 by the Catholic-Baton Rouge Bears, who won it all in Division I last season before being stripped of the title as the result of LHSAA sanctions.

For an offense that has been imposing its will on opposing defenses for decades, it can be odd to see the veer machine fail to score double-digit points to open the season.

This Friday, the defending Division IV state champion Lafayette Christian Academy Knights will come back to Bill Dotson Stadium looking for revenge after falling to the Wreckin' Rams each of the last two seasons in games that were close until the 4th Quarter. Last year, the AHS defense bent but did not break ending three LCA drives into the Red Zone with interceptions, as I wrote about in The Daily Advertiser.

The Wreckin' Ram defense has been solid so far in the young season and will have its hands full with a Knight offense that put up 47 points against Lafayette High, a school who current LCA Head Coach Trev Faulk starred at before going on to LSU.

Ian Auzenne and Brandon Comeaux

Game time is set for 7 p.m. on Friday as Acadiana plays its final non-district game before opening District 3-5A competition against the Sulphur Golden Tors. Ian Auzenne and Brandon Comeaux start the pregame show at 6 p.m. here on Classic Rock 105.1 FM. Listen as the guys sit down with Acadiana High Football Coach Matt McCullough and opposing Lafayette Christian Academy Head Football Coach Trev Faulk. The guys also will bring you conversations with the people who make Acadiana High great - the students, faculty, and the players.