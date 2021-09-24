The Acadiana High Wreckin' Ram football team is on a two-game losing streak.

That's something you never hear but you know the coaches and players are tired of that reality after back-to-back losses to Catholic-Baton Rouge and Lafayette Christian Academy - two teams who each won state titles last season. Last week, Acadiana nearly pulled off the comeback on LCA, missing the game-tying extra point in the closing minutes following a controversial penalty call that went against the Wreckin' Rams.

Photo Courtesy: TSM Lafayette

But now, AHS must move on to take on a district team they haven't played in two seasons - Sulphur High. Last year, the Golden Tors only played five games, with games against Acadiana and other schools canceled either due to COVID or Hurricane Laura. Sulphur also shares a 1-2 record with Acadiana with one win over Pineville High and an on-the-field loss to Iowa and a forfeit due to COVID to Notre Dame.

The Veer Machine will look to get going this week as it has struggled against three quality defenses to start the season. Sulphur's defense gave up nearly 50 points last week to Iowa, but their offense can put some points on the scoreboard with their Spread attack.

Ian Auzenne and Brandon Comeaux

Kickoff starts at 7:00 p.m. as Ian Auzenne and Brandon Comeaux will have the call. The Best Stop Pregame Show starts at 6:00 p.m. as Ian and Brandon talk with the head coaches from both programs, bring you insight on the matchup, and share with you a weekly special story involving Acadiana High School. You can listen to all of the action all season long on Classic Rock 105.1 FM.

