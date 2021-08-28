Acadiana Residents Make Last Minute Hurricane Preparations

While South Louisiana braces for a hit from Hurricane Ida, many are still making last minute preparations.

I love bad weather, I have always been interested in the science behind it and the destruction it can bring. So it is no surprise that when hurricanes are headed to this area a little part of me thrives off of the adrenaline it brings. This morning I set out to see what was going on around Acadiana when it came to hurricane preparations, these are some of the things I saw.

Empty grocery store shelves were among a few of the things Acadiana residents are facing today.

Long lines at gas stations are a common site right now while you are traveling the roads.

Several gas stations are completely out of gas and some have even closed down all together since people are looking to fill up their tanks just in case they need to evacuate.



Many are not only filling up their cars but are also stocking up on gasoline for powering generators if they need.

While many of the roads seem pretty calm, there are traffic delays along many major routes as people along the Gulf Coast evacuate further West.

Please stay safe while traveling the roads today and remember to stay off the roads once the weather conditions start to get bad.

