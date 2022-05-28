This Adult-Only Water Park in Texas is the Perfect Kid-Free Way to Beat the Summer Heat

I love me some water parks. But as an adult, sometimes the ones that I can go to are just cluttered with kids.

Of course, they're there for those of all ages. But just one time I'd love to go and chill out at a water park made for adults only.

Lo and behold, I stumbled across one that exists in College Station, Texas. It's called The Cove at BearX and it's a daycation resort that features tons of water activities for grown folks.

The Cove is a one-of-a-kind, water park created for those 18 years and older. It features a massive lazy river, ProFlow Surf Machine, wakeboard cable park, yard games, swim-up bar, and more.

The Cove at BearX, Facebook The Cove at BearX, Facebook loading...

The Cove also features a great selection of bungalows, cabanas, and aqua couches. The latter looks pretty sweet -- couches in the water!

The Cove at BearX The Cove at BearX loading...

Admission to this water park is not too bad. Day passes run from $10 to $40 depending on the day of the week.

Visitors can also learn how to master the surf machine by taking lessons from the pros at The Cove's multi-course surf camp. An hour session is priced from $15-$20 in addition to admission.

The Cove at BearX is now open for the summer Tuesday through Sunday. However, the water park will also be open this Memorial Day.

If anyone has been and has a review of this place, hit us up in the comments section.

