Indoor Water Park in Foley, Alabama Sets Opening Date

Earlier this year we told you about a huge indoor waterpark coming to Foley, Alabama within The Park at OWA. We now know when it will open up.

It was announced late last week that Tropic Falls Indoor Water Park will open on Monday, June 27 with tickets going on sale on May 25.

The whole facility actually features both an indoor and outdoor portion. Also, not all of it will open at once.

Phase One has six slides, a lazy river, an indoor arcade, and a children's play structure with five slides.

The second phase is coming later this summer. It features a 30,000-square-foot outdoor wave pool and surf simulator. It also has 142-foot-tall slides, more than 200 palm trees, and nearly $1 million in color-changing lights.

Upon completion, Tropic Falls will be the only indoor water park in the country with both a retractable roof and sidewall.

Adjacent to the water park is OWA's 23-ride and attractions theme park, which will also be taking on the Tropic Falls vibe.

To check out the information regarding ticketing, pricing and FAQs, click here.