Huge Indoor/Outdoor Water Park Coming in 2022 to Foley, Alabama

If you and the family plan to make a trip to the beaches of Alabama this summer, you'll soon have something new to check out on the way there.

A new water park is set to open up in Foley, Alabama sometime in 2022 and looking at the renderings, it looks like it will be amazing.

The water park will have both an indoor and outdoor section and is located within The Park at OWA.

The park sits on over 520 acres and already includes: 22 rides including a breathtaking roller coaster, 44,000 square feet of retail, dining and entertainment space, a 90,000 square foot indoor events center and a 14-acre lake at the heart of it all.

And soon you'll be able to bring the family for some real fun in the sun.

Not much has been released in regards to specific details of the new water park, including exact opening date, but by the pictures of what it will look like, it will surely be quite spectacular.

We'll keep you updated regarding the opening date and more information as it becomes available. In the meantime, enjoy some pictures of what the new OWA Water Park will look like once it's finished.