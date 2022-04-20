After Two-Year Layoff, Scott Boudin Festival Returns April 22-24

Like so many festivals across Louisiana, the Scott Boudin Festival was forced to cancel multiple times over the last two years. That all changes this weekend "Where The West Begins."

The 9th annual Scott Boudin Festival is taking place this Friday, April 22 through Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the Boudin Festival Grounds in the heart of Scott.

The entrance fee is only $5 each day and kids under 6 get in free. (On Sunday, children 12 and under are free.)

The festival is held on Lions Club Road directly in front of City Hall. Lions Club Road is closed to all thru traffic for the entire duration of the Festival.

Parking is available at Scott Park, on the streets of the Commercial Park, or in any available public spaces. Shuttles will be running during the Festival.

Of course, there will be plenty of food vendors serving up boudin in just about any shape, form, or fashion you can dream about. Additionally, there will be a midway with rides and games, arts & crafts, a boudin eating contest, a dance contest, and great live music.

Below is the complete musical line-up for the 2022 Scott Boudin Festival:

Friday, April 22

6:00 - 8:00 pm -- Blaine Roy

8:30 - 10:30 pm -- Bag of Donuts

11:00 pm - 1:00 am -- Lil Nate

Saturday, April 23

11:00 - 12:30 pm -- Horace Trahan

1:00 - 3:00 pm -- Ryan Foret

3:30 - 5:30 pm -- Dustin Sonnier

6:00 - 8:00 pm -- Krossfyre

8:30 - 10:30 pm -- Wayne Toups

11:00 - 1:00 am -- Chris Ardoin

Sunday, April 24

11:00 - 1:00 pm -- Kevin Naquin

1:30 - 3:30 pm -- Geno Delafose

4:00 - 6:00 pm -- Rusty Metoyer

To get complete information about this year's Scott Boudin Festival, visit ScottBoudinFestival.com.