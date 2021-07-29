Scott Boudin Festival To Take Place in September

Another festival is returning to Louisiana!

The Scott Boudin Festival is taking place on September 24-26, 2021 located on Lions Club Road in Scott, LA directly in front of City Hall.

There will be outstanding entertainment throughout the weekend with several live bands performing, great food, carnival rides, and arts and crafts activities for children, and so many more things that the whole family can enjoy.

Entrance fee to The Scott Boudin Festival:

Friday - $5.00

Saturday - $5.00

Sunday - $5.00 and Free for Children 12 and Under.

KIDS UNDER 6 - FREE

You can also purchase passes to the festival HERE.

Some things you can look forward to seeing at The Scott Boudin Festival are:

Dunking booth

PAW Patrol characters

Bungee jumping on Sunday

Giant beer and daquiri booths

Pageants in several age ranges

Mass on the grounds on Sunday

Huge bandstand and dance floor

50 vendors selling all kinds of items

Cajun, country, rock, and other live music

Great local Boudin and food!

For a complete lineup of performers visit the Scott Boudin Festival website.

However, every festival needs a Queen and The Scott Boudin Festival will crown one on Saturday, August 7, 2021, around 5 pm at the Scott Event Center in Scott on Lions Club Road. For more information about the pageant and past Queens, you can visit The Scott Boudin Festival website.

Want to help make The Scott Boudin Festival a success? If you are interested in volunteering the weekend of the festival click HERE for more information.

