New Orleans French Quarter Festival Returns in 2022 With Amazing Music, Food and Culture

After a two-year absence, the largest free Louisiana festival returns to the New Orleans French Quarter. French Quarter Festival will return in 2022 spotlighting the state's music, food and culture.

French Quarter Festival is one of the most anticipated festivals in New Orleans and Louisiana. Locals and people from all around the state can't wait to visit the Big Easy for the family-friendly free festival.

As COVID 19 restrictions become loosened around the nation, including Louisiana, organizers of the French Quarter Festival are expecting record attendance this year. The festival will be a four-day event (April 21 through April 24). Visitors to the Quarter will hear more than 260 bands on 20 stages that spread from the Old U.S. Mint to Woldenberg Park.

Entertainers will include Tank and the Bangas, Irma Thomas, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Walter "Wolfman" Washinton, Amanda Shaw, LaFayette Grammy Award winner Chubby Carrier, Little Freddie King, Jeremy Davenport, John Boutte, the Soul Rebels, the Absolute Monster Gentlemen, Jon Cleary and 70s icon Rickie Lee Jones who will make her first appearance at French Quarter Festival.

Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images loading...

Music kicks off each day at 11 a.m. and goes until about 8 p.m. each night over the four-day span.

In addition to the music, over 50 restaurants in the New Orleans area will have food booths throughout the festival this year.

New Orleans will have some of the biggest artists in the world in the city for three weeks starting with the French Quarter Festival. The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival will be held the following two weekends at the Fair Grounds Race Course.

French Quater Festival is free to the public, however, VIP daily or four-day packages are available starting at $129 per day. Festival-goers can save by purchasing the four-day VIP package for only $399.

French Quarter Festival Returns

French Quarter Festival 2022 Poster and T-shirt