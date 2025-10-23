A Baton Rouge building-supply company and a supervisor have filed a federal lawsuit against comedian and YouTuber Calimar White, known online as “Agent Ratliff,” after a workplace-confrontation video filmed at their office drew well over 100,000 views. The suit by Holmes Building Materials and supervisor Derek Jones alleges White and his team implied they were acting under government authority and damaged the company’s reputation.

What the lawsuit alleges

According to the complaint and reporting from WBRZ, White appeared at the business on August 1, 2025, identifying himself as “Agent Ratliff” from “OCDA.” The filing claims employees believed he was connected to OSHA and that the team refused to leave a private office. The suit lists claims including defamation, false imprisonment, assault, and battery (for allegedly blowing cigarette smoke), and it asks a judge to order the removal of the videos.

WARNING: VIDEO NSFW - LANGUAGE

The video referenced in the suit was posted on August 12; the company sent a removal demand on September 25.

Case status

A federal case listing for Holmes Building Materials, Inc., et al. v. White, et al. appears in court records in early October 2025, reflecting the dispute is now in federal court. Specific pleadings and outcomes will be determined as the case proceeds.

White’s response

White has pushed back on social media, urging Louisiana attorneys to contact him and insisting he never claimed to be OSHA or any federal agency, describing OCDA as his own company that delivers employee complaints to bosses.

The Instagram reel tied to the Baton Rouge visit (above) remains posted at the time of this report.

What social media is saying

The story has ignited debate in comments sections, with many viewers arguing the bit is comedy and not impersonation of a federal agent, while others say the tactics crossed a line for a private workplace.

The legal fight may hinge on whether a reasonable person would think the team had government authority and whether the content falsely harmed reputations, which are questions courts regularly weigh in parody and prank cases.

Why does this matter?

Influencer “gotcha” content continues to test the boundaries between satire, speech, and real-world consequences for the people and businesses involved. We'll see how a judge views this one and keep this story updated.

Get our free mobile app