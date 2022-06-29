Airbnb Permanently Bans Parties at Rental Locations

Airbnb has been trying to cut down on the number of parties that take place at their rentals since the pandemic started.

In 2020 Airbnb announced that they would impose a temporary ban against having parties at their rental locations. After making this temporary ban known, the company noticed a 44% drop in parties which led the company to make this ban permanent.

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022, Airbnb announced that they would be making the party ban permanent for all of their rental locations.

Airbnb has been working on limiting parties since 2019 when there was a fatal shooting at one of their rental houses in California.

"Over time, the party ban became much more than a public health measure," the company said in a statement on its website Tuesday. "It developed into a bedrock community policy to support our Hosts and their neighbors."

The company did state that this ban has been good for them as well as their hosts and guests. The temporary ban against parties was created as an initial response to the pandemic and public health guidelines that were set in place. Now that Airbnb has had time to study the data they see that this ban was really good for the company and those that live around Airbnb rentals.

Airbnb also announced that they will be lifting their occupancy limit from 16 people. However, renters will still need to be at least 25 years old.

Airbnb said that any guests who violate the party ban will face serious consequences which range from account suspension to removal from the platform altogether. And just in case you don't believe them they have already suspended over 6,600 accounts in 2021 for violating the party ban.

A few took to social media to voice their opinions about the party ban.