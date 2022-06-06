Annual Airshow Returns to Sunset June 11, 2022

There'll be lots of "oohs" and "aahs" at the 3rd Annual Rockin' on the Runway Air Show on June 11, 2022.

Not only will you be entertained by the awesome aerobatics in the air, but you'll also be treated to live music, food, drinks, and a display of classic vehicles.

The 3rd Annual Rockin' on the Runway is a fundraiser that helps a home that serves nearly 200 children and young adults that are diagnosed with developmental disabilities.

The event will be held at Red Oak Landing 51LS, which is a private airstrip in Sunset.

AIRSHOW SCHEDULE:

10:00 AM - Gates open to public

11:30 AM - 1:00 PM - Music by After 8 Band

1:00 PM - Pre-show performance by Robby Grice & SRC Airshows

1:30 PM - Airshow performance by Aeroshell Aerobatic Team

2:00 PM - 3:00 PM - Music by After 8 Band

3:00 PM - Event concludes

Pilots and aerobatic crews that are set to perform include the Aeroshell Aerobatic Team, SRC Airshows, pilot Robby Grice, and more.

Musical entertainment will be provided by the After 8 Band.

The Shell Aerobatics Team, shown above, known as Aeroshell, was founded in 1984 as NAAT (North American Aerobatic Team).

In 2001, the team became the Aeroshell Aerobatic Team, and the team has been flying strong since.

The Aeroshell Aerobatic Team consists of pilot Mark Henley (team lead), Steve Gustafson (left wing), Bryan Regan (right wing), and flying "slot" is Jimmy Fordham.

The team flies the North American T-6 Texan, an aircraft that was designed and built near the beginning of WWII. The T-6 is about 30 feet long, with a wingspan of 42 feet. The aircraft is powered by a 600HP Pratt & Whitney engine, according to Wikipedia.

All proceeds from the event will go to St. Mary's Residential Training School, which is located In Boyce, just north of Alexandria.

The school, according to its website, is a religious organization that operates as a token of the Diocese of Alexandria.

We are the leader for children with developmental disabilities in Louisiana. With open arms, we take children and adults with the most severe challenges and meet their needs with profound love. We take care of the tough cases by offering unique services to a wide age range of individuals from the ages of five to thirty-five. - St. Mary's

Tickets for the event are free for children aged 12 and under, and are $20 per person (presale) or $25 per person (at the gate). Presale tickets can be purchased here.

If your family or civic or religious group would like to volunteer for the event, you can click here to sign up.

Volunteer opportunities vary, and they range from assisting with parking, check-in, food service, and pilot check-in.

The League of Exceptional Motoring's "Cars & Coffee" meeting has been moved to the Red Oak Landing Airport in support of the event. Here, you'll be able to check out dozens of classic vehicles and hot rods.

It's going to be an exciting day of fascinating aircraft, aerobatic shows, classic vehicles, music, and food that you don't want to miss!

