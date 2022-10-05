Passenger on United Airlines Flight From Houston Dies on Plane

A passenger onboard United Airlines red-eye Flight 880 from Houston to London died on Wednesday before landing in London. Officials have confirmed the woman died while the plane was overwater.

Flight 880 took off from Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. and headed to London's Heathrow Airport. While over the Atlantic, a female passenger went into cardiac arrest and died on the plane.

Passengers onboard the flight were horrified by the incident. Many still mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The flight landed safely just after 7:00 a.m. at London's Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 with the dead 51-year-old passenger onboard.

Paramedics boarded the plane quickly but unfortunately, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

United Airlines officials extended their deepest sympathy to the woman's family.

