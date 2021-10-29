Incredible Video Shows Moment Plane Hits Truck During Crash Landing on I-12 in Louisiana

A small plane had to make an emergency crash landing on I-12 Thursday afternoon.

According to multiple reports, there were three people on board the five-seater plane when it made a dramatic emergency landing in the westbound lane of Interstate 12 near the Pumpkin Center exit around drive time on October 28. The Hammond Regional Airport staff told WBRZ the plane "reported losing oil pressure about 15 miles from the airport as it flew into the Hammond area."

As it closed in on the airport, the pilot reported the engine failed and he decided to land the plane on the interstate.

Photos from the scene showed the insane aftermath.

Helicopters rushed to the scene to assist and pilots said they saw people exiting the plane and walking away from the crash site.

Miraculously, no one was hurt.

Twitter user @bjrichard1017 posted a harrowing video of the exact moment the plane made the crash landing, striking a pickup truck on the way down.

The driver of the vehicle was also unharmed. The FAA will investigate the crash, which is standard procedure, according to WBRZ.

See their full story below.