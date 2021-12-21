Could this Be the Most Mind-Blowing Thing to Happen on an Airplane?

Over the past few years, there have been plenty of viral videos of various incidents occurring on airplanes. Yes, airplanes have become a place for chaos to thrive and the internet has taken inspiration from that chaos to create what one account is calling the most mind-blowing thing that could happen on a plane.

Facebook via The Gooch

In this day and age, not much shocks me anymore. The amount of absurd stories that have come from airplane controversies have numbed me to any fights or mask snafus that result in someone being removed from a flight.

Back in September of 2020, a woman was black-listed from flying after she took a stroll on the wing of a plane all because she was hot. Thankfully, the plane was still on the ground at the time but opening an emergency exit door is a big no-no for anyone on any flight.

More recently, a Florida man was kicked off of a flight for wearing women's underwear as a mask.

YouTube via Fox 4 Now

Once I saw that story, I knew that absolutely anything could occur on a plane at any given time. Flights were officially THE place to foster absolute madness.

But, when I first saw this video on social media - I was completely shocked.

Then I did a little digging into the origin of the video and discovered that it was all an act. The entire video was satire. Still, the video itself is hilarious.

See the full video from Facebook below.

This account apparently scripts tons of different scenarios that could possibly happen on a plane for entertainment purposes. They post these videos on social media and people, including me, get a kick out of them. Yes, I was fooled for just a minute into thinking that this woman was seriously breastfeeding a cat on a plane. But can you blame me?

If you'd like to check out more of the crazy scenarios these folks have come up with, just check out their videos below.

They even get creative with some holiday themed skits.

So remember two things: don't believe everything you watch online and always be prepared for some chaos to arise when boarding a flight.