Alabama Mom Arrested After Boarding Bus And Fighting 11-Year-Old Student

According to reports, a mother in Alabama was arrested on multiple charges after she boarded a school bus and confronted and 11-year-old. Apparently, the mother believed that the student was bullying her child which is what prompted the fight.

Authorities say that 37-year-old Nannatt Waldrop was arrested on third-degree assault charges, trespassing on a school bus and disorderly conduct after an incident involving an 11-year-old student, per the report.

The incident reportedly happened just outside of Birmingham, AL and it all began when Waldrop boarded a school bus to confront a student that she believed was bullying her own child. Local authorities said that an altercation ensued between the two.

Reactions to the story on social media are mixed, with some supporting Waldrop's actions. Others are saying she handled the situation completely wrong.

