The building and property that have housed Alesi Pizza House for decades are officially on the market, and that news alone has stirred strong reactions across Lafayette.

A commercial listing shows the Johnston Street property for sale as a “turnkey restaurant space,” priced at $1.4 million. The sale includes the restaurant’s furniture, fixtures, and equipment, along with more than 40 parking spaces.

CommercialSearch.com CommercialSearch.com loading...

The 4,173 square foot freestanding building sits along one of Lafayette’s busiest corridors.

A Lafayette Tradition Since 1957

Alesi Pizza House first opened in 1957, bringing what many consider Lafayette’s first true Italian pizza house to the area. The family-owned restaurant has long been known for its old-school charm, from the latticework and classic neon sign to the open windows where customers can watch dough being tossed by hand.

Alesi Pizza House, Facebook Alesi Pizza House, Facebook loading...

Generations of families have marked birthdays, date nights, and weeknight dinners at Alesi’s. The restaurant has often highlighted its longtime employees and deep roots in the community, reinforcing its identity as more than just a place to eat.

What This Means For The Restaurant

As of now, Alesi’s has not publicly announced any closure or relocation plans. Still, a listing that markets the property as a ready to operate restaurant space naturally raises questions about what comes next.

It is possible the business could relocate or continue operating under new ownership, but no official details have been confirmed. We have reached out to the Alesi Pizza House team for comment.

UPDATE:

According to Mariano Alesi, the building is for sale, but business as usual continues until they find a buyer. To quote Alesi, "we're not done yet." So head to Alesi Pizza to get it while you can.

Facebook Facebook loading...

Get our free mobile app

Community Reaction Pours In

In the meantime, social media has been flooded with emotional responses. Comments ranged from “Say it ain’t so” to calls for an investor to step in and preserve the restaurant. Many shared personal memories, saying Alesi’s has been their family’s favorite spot for decades.

CommercialSearch.com CommercialSearch.com loading...

For now, the ovens are still on. But the future of one of Lafayette’s most nostalgic dining landmarks is definitely up in the air.