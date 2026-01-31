Louisiana State Police confirm that all eight inmates who escaped from the River Bend Detention Center in Lake Providence are now back in custody, bringing an intense multi-agency manhunt to an end.

The escape happened during the early morning hours of January 30, prompting a large-scale response across northeast Louisiana and neighboring areas. Initially, the East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office reported six inmates had escaped, but authorities later confirmed that eight inmates had gotten out of the facility.

State Police Led The Search

The Louisiana State Police took the lead role in locating and apprehending the fugitives. According to official updates, the final captures were made just after midnight, with Krisean Salinas, Destin Brogan, and Kopelon Vicknair taken into custody in the last round of arrests.

Earlier in the operation, Kevin Slaughter Jr. and Kolin Looney were captured, followed by the apprehension of Hugo Molina, Trenton Taplin, and Savion Wheeler. The coordinated effort involved numerous agencies, including parish sheriff’s offices, local police departments, state wildlife agents, probation and parole officers, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the FBI.

Some Escapees Faced Homicide Charges

Authorities said several of the inmates were facing serious charges, including homicide cases tied to East Baton Rouge Parish. Brogan, Molina, and Taplin were all awaiting trial in separate murder cases. Other inmates were being held on a range of charges from multiple Louisiana parishes.

State Police stressed that all of the escapees were considered violent offenders and warned the public not to approach them during the search.

Investigation Into The Escape Continues

While the fugitives are back in custody, the investigation into how the escape occurred remains active. The East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office continues to lead the inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the jailbreak.

Get our free mobile app

Anyone with additional information related to the incident is still encouraged to contact Louisiana State Police Troop F or the East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Original story here.