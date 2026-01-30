A large-scale search is underway in northeast Louisiana after six inmates escaped from the River Bend Detention Center in Lake Providence on Thursday night.

The East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the escape and said its entire force is actively working the case, with assistance from multiple surrounding law enforcement agencies. Officials have released the names of the escapees as Destin Brogan, 22, Kolin Looney, 21, Krisean Salinas, 21, Kevin Slaughter, 25, Trenton Taplin, 30, and Kopelon Vicknair, 20.

Authorities are urging the public to remain alert and report any information that could help locate the inmates.

Ongoing Multi Agency Search Effort

The sheriff’s office said additional agencies have joined the search effort, underscoring the seriousness of the situation. Law enforcement presence is expected to remain high in and around East Carroll Parish as the manhunt continues.

Residents in the region may notice increased patrols, road activity, and law enforcement operations as officers work to track down the escapees.

Some Inmates Faced Serious Charges

Court records show several of the inmates were facing significant criminal cases.

Brogan was awaiting a May trial on a second-degree murder charge tied to a 2022 shooting at a Yorkfield Drive apartment in East Baton Rouge Parish. Taplin was awaiting trial on first-degree murder and attempted murder charges connected to a 2020 shooting off Plank Road. He was scheduled to return to court in April.

Looney previously pleaded guilty to simple burglary and simple criminal property damage in East Baton Rouge Parish in 2024. Salinas had also been arrested in Lafourche Parish in a prior case.

Public Asked To Report Information

Officials are asking anyone with information related to the escape or the whereabouts of the inmates to contact Debra Hopkins at 318-282-3907.

Law enforcement continues to stress that the investigation remains active and evolving as the search continues.