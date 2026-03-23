(KPEL News) - Officials with the Louisiana State Police say that two cars driving in the same direction on a Louisiana highway collided, resulting in the death of a driver.

Trooper March Gremillion with the Public Affairs Section of State Police says the preliminary investigation revealed that the 20-year-old driver of one vehicle was attempting to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone.

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Both drivers were traveling eastbound on Louisiana Highway 436 when Davis is said to have attempted to pass the other driver. As Davis' vehicle attempted to pass the other vehicle, the two slammed into each other, and Davis' car left the roadway.

When leaving the roadway, Davis' vehicle ended up overturning. Gremillion says that Davis was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Gremillion says that, as is typically the case in a fatality crash in Louisiana, routine toxicology samples were taken from both drivers. Those samples will be analyzed by a Louisiana lab.

The crash happened at around 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 22, on Louisiana Highway 436 near Louisiana Highway 62 in Washington Parish.

READ MORE: LAFAYETTE PARISH MOTORCYCLIST KILLED IN A CRASH

Louisiana State Police Reminders for All Drivers

Never allow anything to distract you from your main goal behind the wheel: driving safely so you arrive at your destination.

If you are experiencing fatigue, officials ask that you not get behind the wheel.

Anyone in a vehicle in Louisiana must be properly restrained.

If you are impaired by any substance, you should not get behind the wheel to drive.

All drivers must obey traffic laws.

LOOK: Most dangerous states to drive in Stacker used the Federal Highway Administration's 2020 Highway Statistics report to rank states by the fatalities per billion miles traveled. Gallery Credit: Katherine Gallagher

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