OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Police responded to a shooting at a popular chicken restaurant in Opelousas after an altercation between the shop's employees and customers.

Few details are available at this time, but according to KLFY, the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said an argument broke out between customers in the drive-thru of Mama’s Fried Chicken and employees. This turned into a physical altercation which lead to an exchange of gunshots being fired down the road on the 300 Blk. of East Landry St. One victim was grazed by a bullet but no serious injuries were reported.

Police are saying that suspects have been identified and an investigation further into the matter is underway.

Violence in Opelousas

Crime in Opelousas has been on the rise, with local law enforcement struggling to tackle the issue.

Opelousas Police Cars KATC Photo loading...

Those high crime rates led to a turnover in police chiefs after Greg LeBlanc ousted Martin McLendon in an election held in November of last year. In an interview with KADN, LeBlanc said that the violent crime is troubling, but the department is working to try and put a stop to it.

The acts of violence are concerning to him. Leblanc says the department is working hard to decrease the amount of crime compared to last year. He believes the department is on the right track. "We are still experiencing some incidents. Like the homicide in February and the homicide in January. Of course what happened yesterday. The overall random that went on last year or year prior or relatively down." says Chief Leblanc. Leblanc noted homicides are difficult to predict, however, it doesn't stop them from finding those responsible. When it comes to youth crime, he says the department is making efforts to visit schools to engage with the youth. "As a whole we are concerned. We want them to know that we are part of the community. We are an entity in this community, in this city that you can trust."

There have already been a few homicides in Opelousas, but several shootings in recent months have left inhabitants worried about what violence may be coming to their neighborhoods.

The city has tried to fight back, but so far there does not seem to be much they have been able to do about it.

List of Homicides and Deaths in Acadiana for 2023 Whether you pay attention to the news each day or just sporadically check in every once in a while, I think you will agree that we are often reading about homicides and deaths around Acadiana. 2023 seems to be showing that Acadiana will have a busy year when it comes to homicides, fatal crashes, and pedestrian deaths.