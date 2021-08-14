Amazon Delivery in Florida Is So Large, It Hides House [VIDEO]

What did these people order?

An Amazon delivery in Florida has gone viral after neighbors videoed the delivery.

There were so many boxes in the front of the house that the boxes hid the house. Yes, there were that many boxes dropped off at this address.

TikTok

Many on social media have been speculating as to what may be in the boxes, but no one really knows what the person who lives here is ordering.

In one video it appears that the boxes may be loaded up in a moving truck, but the question remains, what is in the boxes and why so many?

As you can see here, the person who is having all of these boxes or packages delivered actually uses a blue tarp to protect some of the boxes.

TikTok