Man Posts Video Proving Mandela Effect is ‘Real’

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - A video is making the rounds on X from man claiming to have proof that the Mandela Effect is real as he shows three items he has locked away in a safe that in theory shouldn't exist.

The interesting thing is, these are three highly debated items that many, many people swear they remember existing years ago, but apparently they never actually did.

What's actually going on here?

Does this guy have a portal to an alternate universe, or is this just a clever video created with AI? Obviously, the latter is the best explanation, but this video will either make you laugh or give you chills.

What Is The Mandela Effect?

At this point, the Mandela Effect is a pretty widely known phenomenon, but just in case you're not completely sure what it is, let's review.

The Mandela Effect is a pretty interesting psychological and now cultural phenomenon where large groups of people remember something differently than how it actually happened.

In most of these cases, people believe that at some point, a bait-and-switch happened, and logos, movie lines, historical events, and more were actually "changed" versus how we remember them.

The term Mandela Effect stems from people falsely remembering Nelson Mandela dying in prison in the 1980s, when in fact he was released from prison in 1990 and became President of South Africa before passing away in 2013.

Some of most well known cases of the Mandela Effect include:

1. The famous line from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back "Luke, I am you father". It's what we've all quoted for decades until we realized the actual line is “No, I am your father.”

2. People remember the Monopoly man from the board game as having a monocle, but apparently he never did.

3. Another famous movie line from Snow White has been misquoted for eons. The line isn't "Mirror, mirror on the wall", but actually “Magic mirror on the wall.”

This brings us to three more of the biggest Mandela Effects that people have debated for years. As you'll see in this video, either we're all right about these and the Mandela Effect has indeed changed what we thought we knew, or this is a clever AI video.

Fruit Of The Loom Cornucopia X Via @InternetH0F loading...

Video Proves Mandela Effect Is Real

In a video posted to X by the account Internet Hall of Fame, you see a man opening up a vault to prove the Mandela Effect is real by showing us 3 things that shouldn't exist.

The movie "Shazaam" starring comedian Sinbad, a book showing the spelling "Berenstein Bears” instead of “Berenstain Bears”, and lastly a pair of sweat pants showing the Fruit of the Loom logo complete with a cornucopia that is not supposed to exist.

Here's the thing. The movie "Shazaam" starring Sinbad was never made, even though thousands of people remember this movie vividly. Sinbad himself has even said in interviews that he never made the movie, yet people swear the movie is real.

Similar situation with the Barenstain Bears and the Fruit of the Loom logo. If you look back at the books, no matter how far back, it's spelled Barenstain Bears though people swear it was spelled Barenstein. People also remember the Fruit of the Loom logo having the fruit inside of a cornucopia, though apparently the cornucopia was never part of the logo.

So, does this video prove the Mandela Effect is real, or does it prove this guy is just real good at AI?