America’s ‘Satanic Stonehenge’ Vandalized; Connection to David Duke Revealed [VIDEO]

A granite monument in Georgia was vandalized on Wednesday, and a video appears to show that explosives were used.

The monument was called the "Georgia Guidestones" and, according to Wikipedia, was built in 1980. The monument was located about 90 miles from Atlanta and was called, by some, "Satanic".

A documentary on the monument may have inadvertently revealed a connection to Louisiana's David Duke. Read on!

As you can see in the photo, one of the 19-foot tall granite slabs has been reduced to rubble.

On social media, many are concerned about the reasons behind the structure being damaged.

For granite this thick to be damaged so severely, many are theorizing that a hefty bit of explosives was used in the vandalization. Who would want to do this, and why?

For safety reasons, officials destroyed the rest of the monument, as they deemed it a "hazard".

Here's a video of the explosion along with the rubble from the complete dismantling of the monument.

Another video shows a suspect vehicle, leaving the scene moments before the explosion, followed by a video of the actual explosion:

Since some groups have deemed the monument "Satanic", several people on social media began to point fingers.

What was "Satanic" about the structure? I'm not a sociologist, nor a religious scholar, so I can't say. What I can do is show what was printed on the monument:

The above text was inscribed on the monument in several different languages, leading to more conspiracy theories.

Inscribed on another of the granite slabs was s a rundown of the specifics of the monument, including height, weight, etc.

According to Wikipedia, the structure was 19', 3" in height, and weighed over 237,000 pounds.

The main portion of the monument was made of 6 stones: 4 "major" stones, 1 "center" stone, and 1 "capstone". There were also huge "base" stones and 1 stone, set away from the main monument, with some history of the monument inscribed upon it.

So far nothing about the monument, in my mind, would lead me to think, "Satanism!".

Now let's get to what was printed on another of the huge granite stones. According to Wikipedia, one of the "major" stones had some "Astronomical Features" engraved on it.

Could it be the reference to Astronomy that some consider "Satanic"? I understand some people being afraid of Astrology and deeming that to be "Satanic", but Astronomy? (smh)

So, what's the connection to Louisiana's David Duke?

John Oliver, on his "Last Week Tonight" program, took on the conspiracy theories head-on in a comical way, as is his norm. In the webcast, he talks about a documentary that was made about the monument and its origins.

Up to this point, no one knew the identity of the man behind the design of the monument. John Oliver reveals who is believed to be the mastermind behind the structure and, with that revelation, a connection to a man we love to hate: David Duke. Watch.

This leads me to ask: was the culprit who damaged the structure someone who thought it was Satanic and wanted the world to be rid of it? Or was it someone who knows what is in David Duke's heart and wanted the world to be rid of it?

We may never know, but I do hope that the vandal is apprehended soon and prosecuted properly. Regardless of one's beliefs, it's not okay to go around blowing stuff up.

