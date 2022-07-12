America’s Top 10 Greenest And Not So Green Cities To Work In

Moneypenny just released a report on America's Top 10 Greenest and Not So Greenest Cities To Work In. First, in case you're unfamiliar with Moneypenny they are one of the world's biggest contact solutions providers. They handle more than 20 million customer calls and 21,000 live chats for small and global businesses per day. The telephone/switchboard/chat communications giant is ranked among the 100 Best Companies to Work For’ 6 times and proudly earned the prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

Using America's current top 100 biggest cities for their July 2022 report, Moneypenny created an overall score out of 5, ranking each city ranked each on a variety of factors. Eric Schurke, CEO for North America, Moneypenny explains how and why they conducted this research. He said:

“We’ve seen huge changes in the way we work in recent years, not just with the option for hybrid and flexible working, but also with what our employees are wanting from their jobs. “The environment we work in is particularly important, and people are placing great importance on the surroundings of their jobs and how they play into their personal values. We wanted to conduct this research to take a deep dive into which cities are leading the way when it comes to all things ‘green.”

With nearly 10% of its working population choosing to walk to work, and another 7% taking the bus Boston came in the first place. During the course of researching 100 cities, it carried the lowest AQI rating (a rating that measures the levels of pollution in the air) of 7 and has one of the highest numbers of electric vehicle chargers with a total of 380 citywide. Boston also offers one of the shortest distances to work, with an average commute of 22km.

San Francisco was a close second, with 17% of its population walking to work, another 17% using the public transit system 9% riding the bus, and 8% catching the train. Frisco's AQI score was a lot higher though at 36. Irvine, California came in third place. Despite 14% of its population walking to work.

The Top 10 Greenest Cities to Work In - Ranking cities and states from the greenest to least green.

#1 - Boston, Massachusetts

Ranking - 4.729

#2 - San Francisco, California

Ranking - 4.663

#3 - Irvine, California

Ranking - 4.623

#4 - Seattle, Washington

Ranking - 4.581

#5 - Washington, District of Columbia

Ranking - 4.448

#6 - New Orleans, Louisiana

Ranking - 4.355

#7 - Madison, Wisconsin

Ranking - 4.211

#8 - Minneapolis, Minnesota

Ranking - 4.172

#9 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Ranking - 4.115

#10 - Baltimore, Maryland

Ranking - 4.093

In contrast, in research studies on the least greenest cities in America to work in, Moneypenny found Laredo, Texas came in dead last out of 100. They have the highest monthly public transit prices, at an average price of $120, and the highest AQI score of 56.

Several cities in California did poorly due to extremely high public transit costs, which is why little to none of its population uses that option. One of Cali's biggest cities, Los Angeles, came in 99th place.

The Bottom 10 Greenest Cities To Work In. Ranking cities and states from not green at all to not so green.

#100 - Laredo, Texas

Ranking - 0.564

#99 - Los Angeles, California

Ranking - 0.990

#98 - Chula Vista, California

Ranking 1.244

#97 - Garland, Texas

Ranking - 1.264

#96 - Paradise, Nevada

Ranking - 1.380

#95 - Chandler, Arizona

Ranking - 1.449

#94 - Riverside, California

Ranking - 1.572

#93 - Santa Ana, California

Ranking - 1.642

#92 - Anaheim, California

Ranking- 1.750

#91 - Fort Worth, Texas

Ranking - 1.820