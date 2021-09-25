Another Shreveport School Threat Lands Teen in Jail
A teenager is behind bars after another incident of a student threatening to shoot up a local high school.
Byrd High School in Shreveport was the latest target of school threats made locally in a short period of time.
At around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the threat was presented to a school staff member who passed the information along to the school resource officer.
CPSO Youth Services detectives were able to determine the source of the message with the help of CPSO Cyber Crimes investigators.
A 16-year-old Byrd High School student was determined to be responsible for the threat, and was arrested. The teen has been booked into Caddo Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of terrorizing.
