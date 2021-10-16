Dr. Johnette Magner, Assistant Professor Communications and Media Studies at Louisiana Tech, talks about that school's just announced collaboration with LSU Health to provide Digital Well-Being Education.

Magner says that in addition, she is also a faculty member of the newly founded Digital Wellness Institute, an undertaking that will "help people craft and maintain a relationship with their devices that maximizes their productivity, strengthens human connection and enhances individual well being.

"Most people do not have healthy tech habits and we want to change that," Magner says, citing the recent controversies surrounding Facebook, TikTok and other social media apps, "We are teaching (people) how to fight back and take control of their device."

Are You 'Addicted?' Here's the Test

Magner cites the Center for Internet and Technology Addiction's 15 question quiz, the Smartphone Compulsion test, which helps determine a persons dependency on their smartphones through a series of yes-or-no questions:

1. Do you find yourself spending more time on your cell or smartphone than you realize?

3. Do you seem to lose track of time when on your cell or smartphone?

4. Do you find yourself spending more time texting, tweeting or emailing as opposed to talking to people in person?

5. Has the amount of time you spend on your cell or smartphone been increasing?

6. Do you wish you could be a little less involved with your cell or smartphone?

7. Do you sleep with your cell or smartphone (turned on) under your pillow or next to your bed regularly?

8. Do you find yourself viewing and answering texts, tweets and emails at all hours of the day and night - even when it means interrupting other things you are doing?

9. Do you text, email, tweet or surf while driving or doing other similar activities that require your focused attention and concentration?

10. Do you feel your use of your cell or smartphone decreases your productivity at times?

11. Do you feel reluctant to be without your cell or smartphone, even for a short time?

12. Do you feel ill-at-ease or uncomfortable when you accidentally leave your smartphone in the car or at home, have no service or have a broken phone?

13. When you eat meals, is your cell or smartphone always part of the table place setting?

14. When your cell or smartphone rings, beeps or buzzes, do you feel an intense urge to check for texts, tweets, emails, updates, etc.?

15. Do you find yourself mindlessly checking your cell or smartphone many times a day, even when you know there is likely nothing new or important to see?

To get more information on this test, test results or more details on internet, social media or smartphone addiction, JUST CLICK HERE!

