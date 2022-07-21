Are You Guilty of Any of These Frustrating Traffic Violations?

If you had to pick the one thing that other drivers do that drive you the craziest, what would it be?

This was the topic of a hot Facebook poll Tuesday morning, and Acadiana wasn't scared to voice opinions. I think it turned into more of a venting or therapy session for most of us, but all we could say was "PREACH!"

Your responses on Facebook were just what we needed! Here are your top responses:

Texting/on the phone while driving

Not using a turn signal

Running red lights/stop signs

Illegal lane usage

Not knowing how to properly use roundabouts

No lights when it's raining/driving with bright lights on

It is no secret that using a cellphone while driving was the most popular response to the question. That's kind of scary to think about. Does this mean that this is happening more often than other traffic violations?

If you are guilty of this, please know that your safety is much more important that sending off a quick text or checking your TikTok following. Not only are you putting your life in danger, but you are endangering the lives of other drivers.

This is why it's understandable that people are the most upset about this violation.

As always, we love hearing from all of you. Stay safe Acadiana!