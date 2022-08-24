Are You Ready For A Big Mac With Chicken?

Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions and a sesame seed bun. Since 1974 when the Big Mac was introduced, the recipe has been unchanged. It became the central jingle that we still remember today, nearly 50 years later.

But the fast food chain is introducing a new version of its iconic sandwich in the U.S.

Instead of the two all-beef patties, you'll have the opportunity to order the Big Mac with chicken. It's an idea that was tested in the UK with major success, and the company is hoping for the same results stateside.

attachment-03-Chicken-Mac loading...

According to USA Today, the first market tested will be the Miami area.

McDonald's will be testing a chicken Big Mac in select Miami-area locations later this month, the company confirmed to USA TODAY. The menu item was first introduced in the United Kingdom earlier this year and met with much positive feedback, selling out less than two weeks. "We're always looking to give our fans more ways to enjoy the classic menu items they know and love," McDonald's said in a statement. "Made with two crispy tempura chicken patties, our iconic Big Mac sauce, and topped off with pickles, shredded lettuce, and American cheese, this sandwich brings some of our fans' favorite flavors together for the perfect bite."

The History Of The Big Mac

Introduced in 1967, the Big Mac was first introduced by a Pennsylvania McDonald's franchise owner, Jim Delligatti. A year later, the success of the burger got it put on menu's nationwide. It originally had two other names: the Aristocrat and the Blue Ribbon Burger.

Spencer Platt, Getty Images Spencer Platt, Getty Images loading...

But an advertising secretary, Esther Glickstein Rose, came up with the name "Big Mac," which stuck.

When it was introduced, you could buy one for just $0.45, which is quite a bargain compared with the $5.93 it costs on average in the U.S.

Because of the worldwide reach of the Big Mac, The Economist even came up with the "Big Mac Index," an exchange rate between countries centered around the value of the burger. At their Big Mac Index, you can find out that "the British pound is 13.8% undervalued against the US dollar," based on Big Mac costs.