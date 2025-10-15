(KPEL News) - A standoff in Melville eventually came to an end peacefully on Tuesday afternoon after negotiators and family members worked with the suspect to effect his surrender, according to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz's Office.

Just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office's SWAT team was called out to a home in Melville after reports were received that a person was barricaded inside the trailer. Authorities say the man had fired shots at police officers who were there to take the man into custody on a criminal matter.

The standoff began at the corner of Forrest Street and Walnut Street. Officials say the suspect, identified as Joseph Herrington, is accused of breaking into a Melville town facility and stealing a firearm along with a town vehicle.

The man allegedly then barricaded himself inside the home and fired shots. No law enforcement officials were hurt, and no one inside the home was injured either. At that point, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office SWAT team was called to help end the situation. Members of the SWAT team and members of Herrington's family were able to communicate with him during the 3-hour situation.

Eventually, after about three hours, the man surrendered to officials. Herrington was taken into custody. KLFY was able to speak with Cindy Herrington, the man's grandmother, who was happy no one was injured during the standoff. She said the following to KLFY,

I'm so blessed, I'm blessed and thankful that it ended the way it did. No one got hurt, and he's going to get the help he needs because this time, I'm not going to stop until he gets the help he needs.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's officials say Melville Police were investigating Herrington when the entire situation unfolded. SWAT responded, and they used drones to assess the problem while the Crisis Negotiators, along with the man's family, talked to him once he was barricaded inside the home.

Guidroz's office says the situation is still ongoing.

