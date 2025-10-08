A months-long manhunt for escaped inmate Derrick Groves has reached a significant development as authorities confirm he’s been cornered by police in Atlanta.

UPDATE 2:

FOX 8 NOLA reports law enforcement has confirmed that Derrick Groves is now in custody.

UPDATE:

While FOX News said it was Groves in a standoff with police, WDSU reports that it is unclear if the person surrounded is the New Orleans escapee.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Groves, 31, was the last of 10 inmates who escaped the Orleans Parish Justice Center on May 16, 2025, in what remains one of Louisiana’s most notorious jailbreaks in recent memory.

While the other nine escapees were recaptured within weeks, Groves evaded capture for nearly five months, prompting a multi-state investigation involving local, state, and federal agencies.

Convicted Murderer at the Center of High-Profile Escape

Groves was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder, convicted in 2024 for opening fire at a Mardi Gras block party that left two people dead and several others injured. The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office has previously called him a “cold-blooded killer” with a history of violent offenses.

Authorities say Groves had outside help, including from his girlfriend and former jail employee Darriana Burton, who was later arrested and charged with aiding his escape.

Developing Situation in Atlanta

According to WAFB and other outlets, Groves is currently in a standoff with Atlanta police. Details surrounding his capture remain limited, but law enforcement officials confirm heavy police presence at the scene.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals have yet to release official statements, but we're watching this developing story and will update as information is confirmed.

You can watch the live coverage from FOX 8 WVUE here.

